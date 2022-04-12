Star actress Nana Ama McBrown recently travelled to Canada with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, and daughter, Baby Maxin

Photos from the family's trip have popped up showing Maxin and her father at the Wonderland Park in Ontario

The photos of Maxin and her father have stirred heartwarming reactions from social media users

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has stepped out in new photos.

The photos which come from a recent trip of the family to Canada show Maxin spending time with her father, Maxwell Mensah.

Shared on her Instagram page, the photos had Maxin wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt over a pair of black joggings and sneakers.

Baby Maxin and her father chilling in Canada Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

She stood beside a miniature car while her father who wore a black top and down held the little girl's hand.

Sharing the photos, Baby Maxin's account indicated that they were from her trip to Canada's Wonderland to experience it. Wonderland is an amusement park in Ontario.

Maxin who described herself as her father's princess indicated that there was a video of the trip on her YouTube page.

"Maxin and Daddy Time @maxmmens #daddysgirl❤️ #daddysprincess. Subscribe to My YouTube channel Baby Maxin TV My Mum Has uploaded my new video. My trip to Canada's Wonderland Thank You ."

Baby Maxin's followers hail her

Maxin's photos, just like all other posts on her page, have been well received. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below:

Maxin's father (maxmmens) said:

"My Princess ❤️."

shuga_nana_akua_mariam said:

"Beautiful ❤️."

nharhna_vybrant6 said:

"Luv Maxin's outfit ❣."

rennermusic said:

"Sweeeet! ."

shaki_tosza said:

"YAA MEAN . FORM GHANA TO CANADA . REPRESETING.. BIG SHUTOUTS. TO BABY MAXIN. AND BIG SHUTOUTS. TO DADDY MAXMMENS .YAA MEAN ."

