A pretty young woman has recently got many congratulating her after resorting to social media users to share her latest achievement

In an exciting post, @jaassyy___ revealed on her Twitter timeline that she has succcessfully received a job offer from Twitter

@rrmdp, a tweep commented: "Congratulations jasmine!!. Can you share how it happened?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful damsel has recently got many excited for her after taking to social media to announce her latest win in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @jaassyy___ had her sharing that she is thankfully a full-time employee at the big social media platform, Twitter.

Excited lady posing for the camera, Twitter logo Photo credit: @jaassyy, Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

I GOT THE JOB AT TWITTER!!!!

Many who saw the post could not help but celebrate with her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 4,000 retweets with 81,000 likes and 738 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@BritttJanene commented:

Congrats sis!! Welcome to the flock! ✨

@chissapalooza wrote:

congratulations! in behalf of the whole twitterverse, please suggest an edit button.

@jayLOVElyyy replied:

Sorry @elonmusk. it's hers now! Love a Black woman from infinity to infinityyyy

From @spiccylilmama:

Yaaaaas congratulations been thinking about applying myself

@rrmdp commented:

Congratulations jasmine!! can you share how it happened?

@bjdnet shared:

Congratulations welcome to the Flock

Ghanaian Twitter Employee Celebrates Landing Job At The Top Social Networking Company

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an excited Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Fynn Class-Peters recently took to social media to share his good news.

In a post on his LinkedIn timeline, the young man shared that after seven years of working as a digital marketer, he has finally been employed by the giant social networking company, Twitter.

Nana Fynn has been engaged as the Social Marketing Lead focusing on West Africa.

"After 7+ years of working in various social media/digital marketing roles across agencies, I'm delighted to share that I've joined Twitter as a Social Marketing Lead with focus on West Africa", the post read.\

The elated young man went ahead to thank all who played a major role in getting him to where he currently finds himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh