Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted jamming to Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller hit song

The video shows McBrown and a yet-to-be-identified friend vibing together with the song which has gone viral online

After seeing McBrown in the video, some of her fans have suggested that the actress looks pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown has jumped onto Black Sherif's trending song Kwaku The Traveller in a new video.

In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the actress and TV presenter is seen showing some cool vibes to the song.

McBrown rocked an orange-coloured bodycon with beautiful black hair to match. She had one of her arms strapped in a slingshot.

Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted has been spotted jamming to Black Sherif's song Photo source: @iamamamcBrown, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Looking gorgeous as always, McBrown was joined by a friend for the selfie video as they jammed to Sherif's banger.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actress and her friend were pouting and 'feeling' themselves as the song played on. At a point, McBrown blew a kiss to her fans.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

McBrown's fans react to her video

After the video of McBrown and her friend jamming to Black Sherif's song popped up, many fans have shared their opinions. While some just fell in love with her vibe, others claimed to have seen changes in her body. The latter group even went as far as suggesting that she was pregnant.

eugeneopokuasante6gmail.com3 claimed signs of pregnancy was showing on McBrown's face:

"She is pregnant, it shows on her face."

joanaj was just wondering if the actress was pregnant:

"She looks pregnant here or it's my eyes."

serwaa7013 referred to rumours of childbirth while responding to those asking questions:

"Buh I tot they said he has given birth ooo."

McBrown speaks on 2nd childbirth rumours

Meawnhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that McBrown had addressed rumours that she had given birth to her second child in Canada.

In an interview with Kofi Adomah, the actress who refused to confirm or deny the viral reports was heard laughing during the conversation.

She, however, indicated that she was still in Ghana and had not travelled to Canada as being speculated on social media.

McBrown Drops Photos From The Days She Was Dating Okyeame Kwame

Earlier, McBrown had given fans a look into her life before attaining her superstardom status.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning actress shared 18-year-old photos of herself having fun at two different times.

McBrown's throwback photos excited her followers on social media some of whom have praised her ageless beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh