Ghanaian media person, Afia Schwar, has spoken on the health condition of actress Moesha Boduong

Afia says Moesha is suffering from a severe mental sickness called Psychosis, and she is still not well

Afia Schwar is speaking out about Moesha's condition now because she says Moesha's family has been ungrateful to her

She narrated how many times Moesha tried to take her own life and how she intervened only for her family to disrespect her

Controversial Ghanaian media person, Afia Schwar, has accused Moesha’s family of being ungrateful to her.

Afia Schwar said she has shown kindness and support to Moesha, only to receive disrespect as payment from her.

She was speaking in an interview with Zionfelix as sighted by YEN.com.gh in a video.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Moesha.

Source: Instagram

Starting from the day one of Moesha’s predicament, Afia Schwar said Moesha was diagnosed with a mental sickness called Psychosis, and she tried many times to take her own life when the sickness started.

Psychosis, as YEN.com.gh found online, is a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.

According to her, the doctor demanded an upfront payment of 10,000 cedis before treatment would be started on the actress.

However, even though her family members were around, nobody offered to make the payment than she Afia Schwar.

Afia said Moesha drank the poisonous bleaching agent Parazone three times in a bid to end it all, but for the timely intervention of Nana Akua Addo and Sandra Ankobiah.

According to Afia, Moesha was not her friend until she showed kindness to her daughter, Penalistic Pena.

Moesha was not my friend. I saw how she loved my daughter Pena right from the day she saw her and I also took interest in her,” Afia said.

Asked how Moesha's family disrespected her, Afia said she would not want to delve deeper into that.

According to her, Moesha is still not cured from her mental illness following a message received from her about in March.

She called to tell me that she saw in a vision that my daughter Pena will become a woman of God in a movie. If someone tells you that, is the person alright?"

Please forward to 56th minute to watch Afia speak about Moesha's predicament:

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong went off social media after having some personal issues.

There were many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

