A throwback video of actress Moesha Boduong with her goddaughter, Penalistic Pena, has dropped online

Mother and daughter are seen walking together with Pena's hand in Moesha's and they looked excited

Moesha, until her repentance, assumed full responsibility of Pena's welfare, according to Ayisha Modi

A video of repented Ghanaian social media model and socialite, Moesha Boduong, with her goddaughter, Penalistic Pena, has surfaced on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of Ghgossip_hq, Moesha is seen in a beautiful bodycon dress and a pair of white sneakers and socks.

She held Pena’s right hand as they walked together on the streets.

This is a video taken before Moesha’s repentance in 2021, but she shared the video on her WhatsApp status, according to the blog.

Moesha demeanour in the video shows she will be a good and caring mother for her kids, as she made Pena feel so comfortable.

A voice resembling that of Afia Schwar is heard in the background, and it could be that she took the video.

Seeing Moesha and Pena together proves Afia Schwar’s claims that she was the godmother of Pena.

Also, during a beef between Afia and Ayisha Modi, Ayisha Modi claimed that at a point, Afia transferred Pena to Moesha and she assumed full responsibility of the girl.

