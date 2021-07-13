A friend of Moesha Boduong, Adu Safowaah, has narrated how the actress' life changed for the worse after sleeping with a business tycoon

She alleged that the business tycoon was not a human being but Moesha did not know this

Safowaah claimed the man exchanged Moesha's soul for death, leading the actress to turn to the church

Moesha had earlier advised young women against sleeping with men for wealth

A friend of actress Moesha Boduong, Adu Safowaah, has explained the reason behind Moesha’s repentance and recent social media outbursts.

Adu Safowaa alleged that Moesha came across a business tycoon who exchanged her soul for death after sleeping with her.

She said the business tycoon happened not to be a human but this was not known to Moesha before their affair.

A collage of Moesha Boduong.

Source: Instagram

Since then, Moesha has allegedly not been behaving normally and has turned to the church to be saved.

Adu Sarfowaa added that nobody should blame Moesha for her affair with the devilish business tycoon because “we all ain’t virgins and we have dirty skeletons”.

She urged Moesha’s friends and family to be attentive to her during these turbulent times in her life as she needs it most.

Safowaa also urged Ghanaians to pray for Moesha to overcome her plight.

Reaction

Adu Safowaa’s claims have triggered massive reactions on social media.

The majority of people who commented say they are praying for Moesha.

dzakapatience: "She will live and declare the goodness of God."

adwoa242021: "Awww May God protect moe for me."

efyarolls_royce: "OnGod."

dzakapatience: "May God protect her."

alvinnanajunior: "My mum pls Thanks for praying for her , that's why I always say I love you oo."

erykaheshun: "Am praying for her koraa she will survive it."

packagingandingredients: "Moesha will live and declare the goodness of the Lord…Mercy said No…Hallelujah."

angsomwine_princess: "I are very right darling mercy saved her."

helens1975boadi: "May God protect."

theresaantwi6: "God bless you dear. She has choose. The right path. And the God Lord will direct her path."

deborah.serwaaakoto: "Eiiiiii,hmmmmm May good Lord save her."

Moesha preaching

Meanwhile, Moesha has recently been in the news preaching.

She gathered a group of young people and advised them against sleeping with men for riches.

Moesha was also in the news for falling down during a deliverance service in church.

