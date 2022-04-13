Moesha Boduong has issued an announcement that she is not out of her mind as many Ghanaians thought she is

In the video, she was heard saying she is not crazy and she will come out to tell Ghanaians what happened to her

Moesha was one of the most trending Ghanaian celebrities but she went off social media for a while because of her personal issues

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong has finally spoken on reports that she is having psycho issues.

The heavily endowed actress has been battling some issues and many, including Afia Schwar alluded that she has gone 'crazy' and has been living in church homes seeking spiritual interventions.

Now, a new video of Moesha has surfaced online and she looks so happy while touching on the aforementioned issue. In the video, Moesha was seen looking beautiful as always and she confirmed that she is faring well.

According to Moesha, many people thought she was having a mental breakdown but she is not. At the right time, she revealed, she will come out to tell the world what happened to her.

Fans happy to see Moesha smiling again

francismensah88:

Wow you're looking splendid

adwoanana1clothingonline:

Sis for get waiiiii, na the story continues, now u are acquiring new car yie de3

fitqueen_adepa:

We also can’t wait to listen to all that happened to you

armahpomaah:

Aww.....welcome back Moe, I missed you

I Am A Slay Queen For God - Moesha Boduong Declares on Social Media

Moesha Boduong, has once again caused a stir on social media after deleting all posts and photos from her Instagram, for reasons she did not state.

She said Jesus Christ the saviour is her new boyfriend because unlike her so-called fellow active slay queens, she was now doing everything in her power to please God.

The born-again actress announced in a video dancing and being thankful to Jesus Christ saying she will remain the biggest slay queen woman of God.

The former Ghanaian socialite declared that she is back, therefore, no one can take her spot as the number 1 slay queen now focused on doing God's work.

