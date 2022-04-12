Moesha Boduong has indicated that she would become a very influential force for the work of God in Ghana

According to her, she would be the biggest slay queen for God in the coming days and would win many souls

Moesha recently returned to social media after many months off of all platforms following some health challenges she experienced

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has once again caused a stir on social media after deleting all posts and photos from her Instagram, for reasons she did not state.

She said Jesus Christ the saviour is her new boyfriend because unlike her so-called fellow active slay queens, she was now doing everything in her power to please God.

The born-again actress announced in a video dancing and being thankful to Jesus Christ said she will remain the biggest slay queen woman of God.

The former Ghanaian socialite declared that she is back, therefore, no one can take her spot as the number 1 slay queen now focused on doing God's work.

She was seen in a video having fun with Adiepena, the adorable daughter of outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Another part of the video that was seen on Twitter saw Moesha who now prefers to be called Maurecia singing and dancing to a gospel song.

She was in the company of some young ladies who also made an appearance in the video as they danced and beamed with smiles in the self-recorded video.

