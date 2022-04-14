Abena Korkor has been spotted in a new photo spending some quality time with her mother

The duo had stepped out and indicated that they were going to the market to buy somethings

Abena Korkor was recently in the news following a list she put out purported to be men who had been in bed with her

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has flaunted her mother in a rare photo she shared on her Instagram page ahead of the Easter holidays.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a photo with her biological mother.

According to the former Media Generale staff, they were stepping into town and heading for the market to do some shopping.

Abena Korkor appeared to be wearing a one arm sleeveless shirt and complimented her outfit with a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses.

The socialite's mother, on the other hand, was seen wearing a beautiful kaba and slit and also complemented the outfit with a headscarf.

After posting the rather beautiful photo of the mother and daughter moment, Abena Korkor captioned it:

"Market Day with Mama"

Fans of Abena Korkor React To The Photo

Many fans and followers of Abena Korkor Addo took to the comment section to react to the adorable photo she shared.

abiishomecare_services noted:

"Beautiful mom"

nana_adwoa_fine had this to say:

"Such an innocent old woman who doesn't want trouble"

_semebia_ dropped a sweet comment:

"I love to see this"

bibiniba_akosua_akyaa commented:

"Moma’s are blessings"

am_akofa noted:

"Nice one"

