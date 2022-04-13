Benedicta Gafah has mesmerized her teeming fans and followers with a new video she shared on her Instagram page

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful dress and was adorned with a gold chain as she cat walked in a car park

Benedicta is noted for mesmerizing social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has turned the heads of her fans and followers on after she shared a new video of herself on her official Instagram page jamming to Nana Acheampong's hit song.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on popular photo-sharing app, Instagram, Benedicta Gafah was spotted wearing a bright red dress as she strolled in a car park in a plush locality.

The pretty actress was seen flaunting her pretty face and unblemished skin which was glowing as she complimented her looks with a gold-looking necklace and earrings.

Benedicta Gafah. Source: empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah, in the video, was seen wearing a dress which had the pattern of a flower and was thrown around her neck as she admired her own beauty

The actress sported a plaited rasta hairstyle as she whipped her hair from side to side to show it off to her fans.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"GOOD-EVENING"

Fans react to Benedicta Gafah's video

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video and also showered some glowing words on her.

gangsta_or_ghettogangstar1 had this to say:

"beautiful face"

prettyl_fashionworld also commented:

"My sugar baby you hot paaaa"

mavisfrimpong3 also wrote:

"Hwan ba f3f33f3 nie?na )ma yen nya aso yi"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her looking gorgeous as always.

