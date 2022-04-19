Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike is the latest groom in town as he is set to get married to Nollywood actress Rita Dominic

Fidelis, who was excited, was seen in a video showing some dance steps as he and his people arrive in Imo state for the marriage ceremony

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians hailing the popular publisher for being the lucky man

Fidelis Anosike of Daily Times is the man of the moment as he, alongside his wife, actress Rita Dominic, is currently making the news on and off social media.

While many Nollywood stars have stormed Imo state to show support for their colleague Rita, a video that has gone viral on social media showed the moment Fidelis arrived in the state with his people to take his bride.

Rita Dominic and hubby shut down Imo with their traditional marriage. Credit: @goldmyne @nufxmedia

Fidelis, in the video, showed off some impressive dance moves that have received attention on social media.

See the video below:

See a clip of Rita Dominic's entrance below:

Rita and her squad looked gorgeous in their traditional outfits.

Rita Dominic shows off dance steps. Credit: @nufxmedia

Anosike is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns Daily Times Nigeria, and he is also the organiser of The Miss Nigeria pageant.

A report via Vanguard revealed the whole area where the traditional wedding is taking place today was condoned by security operatives, including the army, police and local vigilante groups.

The report revealed the couple opted for a private traditional marriage, while they plan to hold a reception later in the day at the Landmark Event Centre, Owerri.

Fans rejoice with Fidelis and Rita Dominic

joycejayy:

"I’m just happy for Rita."

olufunmi02:

"Am so happy for her this union will work in Jesus name amen ."

officialjenny62:

"God abeg na this kin one I want."

venzamafuskale7:

"Hope he’s not on molly this one he’s chewing gum."

iam_wendyjo:

"Congratulations my Queen❤️❤️❤️."

Nollywood stars storm Rita Dominic traditional wedding in Imo

Rita Dominic made headlines over her wedding to Fidelis Anosike which gave joy to her fans.

The veteran film star and her beau’s traditional marriage is taking place in Imo state and her celebrity colleagues made sure to show her great love.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Rita was seen going to check on her guests in their hotel room and it led to a mini party.

