Celebrity blogger Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known on social media as GH Hyper, has welcomed a newborn baby.

GH Hyper welcomed the new baby with his fiancee Evelina. He announced the birth of their first child, a girl, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The blogger shared maternity photos of Evelina, who he described as his wife. The photos showed the new mother during the time of her pregnancy.

GH Hyper and his partner have welcomed their first baby Photo source: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a beautiful white outfit, Evelina posed with GH Hyper who also wore white in some of the photos.

Sharing the photos, Gh Hyper expressed his gratitude to God for the blessing of the baby. He assured his partner of his unflinching love. To the new baby, GH Hyper promised her love and the best in everything for her.

"Great day for me as my lovely wife @evy_linaaa blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. I'm extremely grateful to God for this amazing blessing in my life. To my lovely wife Evelina, I thank God for your life and for this gift. I love you and wish you only the best. Thank you for going on this amazing journey with me. To my new baby, welcome to this world. There is a long road ahead but your parents will only shower you with love and provide you with the best of everything. I'm filled with happiness right now. Thank you Father ❤️," he said.

