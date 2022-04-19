Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian recently marked her 43rd birthday, and her family celebrated with her

The Kardashian-Jenner clan flooded social media with pictures and tributes as they celebrated one of their own

Mom Kris Jenner went a step further when she shared never-seen-before snaps of the Poosh founder

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, and the Kar-Jenner family took over social media with heartwarming tributes.

The Kardashian clan took to social media to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian on her 43rd birthday. Image: Getty Images

Kourtney's famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, wasted no time sharing snaps and writing lengthy posts of how they adore their elder sister.

Kim was the first to post pictures in colourful swimsuits and wrote:

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!"

Khloe also expressed her love for her sister in a post on her Instagram page. She mentioned that the Poosh founder, who is currently head over heels in love with Travis Barker, is at her happiest. She said:

"I’ve never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you, boo. Bottle it up, and never stop drinking your love potion."

Momager Kris Jenner went a step further in her tribute and shared rare images of her first daughter. The doting mom said she is proud of the woman Kourt has become.

"I am so very proud of the woman you are, and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy… I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you, and I love you more than I can ever explain."

