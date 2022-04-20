Selassie Mettle, the wife of singer Joe Mettle is a year older today, April 20, 2022, and is celebrating in grand style

The pretty lady was seen dressed in Kente as she posed for the camera in what looked like a birthday photoshoot

Joe Mettle and Selassie have been married for a number of years now and the duo have a daughter together

Selassie Mettle, the beautiful wife of multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Joseph Oscar Mettle famed as Joe Mettle, is a year older today.

To mark the grand occasion, the wife of the God of Wonders hitmaker took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself which is fit for the day.

In what looked like one of her best photos yet, Mrs Mettle was seen beaming with smiles as she dazzled in a regal Kente outfit.

Photos of Selassie Mettle. Source: Serlcy_d

Source: Instagram

She was glowing in a pink and gold patterned Kente which was complimented with a beautiful white lace.

Selassie was seen seated on a seat in front of a backdrop which was placed in what looked like a photo studio.

She was seen accessorised with a gold-looking bracelet and stunning-looking makeup as she smiled and looked into the camera.

After posting the photo of herself, Selassie Mettle captioned it:

"It’s time to shine again! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Thank you Jesus! You always look out for me"

Social Media Users React To The Selassie's Photo

Many followers of Mrs Mettle as well as celebs took to the comment section to shower her with birthday blessings.

Husband of Selassie, joemettle came in with the first comment:

"Happy birthday Babe I love you."

giovani.caleb wrote:

"Yaaaayyyy happy birthday Sela. Bless your new age."

a.n.a_makeover commented:

"Happy birthday gorgeous"

abissmart_ghana had this to say:

"Happy birthday sweetie"

Source: YEN.com.gh