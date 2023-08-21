The Ypee, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, showed off his mansion as he stood in the middle of the compound

Ghanaian rapper Ypee took to his TikTok page to share a video showing off his impressive mansion. The video, which has captured the attention of fans and followers, showed Ypee standing in the centre of his grand compound.

The mansion's exterior exuded opulence, with the entire compound adorned with expensive-looking tiles. One notable feature was the large-sized swimming pool at the corner of the compound, adding an extra touch of luxury to the already impressive surroundings.

With a smile and a look of joy on his face, Ypee could be seen dancing with excitement in the heart of his abode. Accompanying the video was a caption that read, "Back home," indicating Ypee's sense of contentment and return to his personal palace.

The video offered fans a rare peek into the rapper's personal life, highlighting not only his success in the music industry but also his accomplishments in acquiring such a remarkable residence.

Ypee impresses fans

Many fans praised the rapper's accomplishments

Ike said:

Every Kumasi artist at least has a house....... can’t say same for Accra here

Ö Ė Î È commented:

Bro You’re Welcome, Thanks for Accepting me When I was you at the Airport ❤️You’re very friendly @Ypee Baakop3

AMG Nana Amponsah TV reacted:

welcome back home ✔️pee

nastyblaq79 commented:

Highest standard boss

Nautyca's mansion

In a similar story, another musician named Nautyca in an old TikTok video, also gave a tour of his grand mansion, leaving folks in awe.

Nautyca who is majorly viewed as an underground artiste, does not have many hit songs under his belt, which had folks wondering how he built the mansion.

The musician is known popularly for his single with Sarkodie titled Social Media, many peeps in the comments claimed they had never heard of him before.

