The Ghanaian actress sported a casual outfit as she appeared to be having fun outside her home on Easter Sunday

Nadia Buari never disappoints when it comes to her sense of style, and fans pointed it out in the comment section

Star actress Nadia Buari has excited social media feeds with her gorgeous photos sporting minimal make-up on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The 39-year-old actress appears to be having fun outside her home as the background in the images shows water and trees.

The snaps highlighted her smooth skin in what appears to be a black crop top under a colourful outfit. She wore sunglasses for the occasion.

The flawless actress showed off her natural beauty as she kept her make-up simple with her short black hair.

''I am blessed, because I have God in my life. ~Easter Sunday blessings ya’ll,'' she captioned the snaps.

It is not clear if it was a solo outing for the mother of four, who is seen alone in the photos.

Nadia Buari never disappoints when it comes to her sense of style even when she keeps it low, and fans pointed it out in the comment section.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below:

VickyVic commented:

''Love your look and style. Always pretty.''

Myron_rans said:

''Only your smile makes my day.''

Davidrukki commented:

''You're looking Good.''

Okoye6239 said

''Virtuous woman.''

Oluquentkiddiesempire observed.

''Happiness lives here.''

Source: YEN.com.gh