Lydia Forson was one of the guests at Rita Dominic's star-studded wedding which took place in Nigeria

The Ghanaian actress was seen in snippets chilling with the big boys and girls in Nigeria's entertainment space

In an earlier video, Lydia Forson flaunted her outfit which she wore to the wedding and it went viral

Lydia Forson has been spotted in a new video having the time of her life in Nigeria while attending the plush wedding of veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Lydia Forson was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoyed the company of the likes of Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, Chioma and lady of the moment, Rita Dominic.

Parts of the video Lydia Forson posted saw her dancing with Rita Dominic at a point while wearing a black straight dress.

Another part of the video saw Lydia Forson and Rita Dominic embracing in what looked like an emotional moment.

Rita Dominic appeared to be getting teary and with her eyes closed, said "thank you" in response to what Lydia Forson was telling her.

Lydia Forson had so much fun with all her colleague actors in Nigeria as they matched outfits and danced their hearts out in celebration of Rita Dominic's marriage.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Lydia Forson captioned it:

"Only one word can perfectly describe yesterday; LOVE , LOVE & LOVE #reeldeel22 #reeldeel2022"

Fans React To Lydia Forson's Video

Many fans as well as colleagues of Lydia Forson took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

Actor and director kobirana came in with the comment:

"So so so beautiful seeing old n new stars support the goddess"

lisalistic12 noted:

"You represented us sooo well"

iamqueenachiaa commented:

"This is beautiful to watch"

gladysedze wrote:

"The last part really got me tearing. You've indeed shown love . chai . u indeed a goddess"

Lydia Forson Dazzles In Emerald Dress As Guest At Rita Dominic's Wedding; Video Drops

The pretty Ghanaian actress turned heads on social media with a new video of her dressed in a stunning outfit while attending a marriage ceremony.

Lydia Forson, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen wearing an emerald-themed dress which fit her perfectly.

Lydia Forson's attire was accessorised with what looked like gemstones that were glittering as the lights hit them.

