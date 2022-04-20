A video showing Shatta Bandle enjoying his time while vacationing in Dubai has erupted laughter online

The diminutive social media sensation was seen going for a swim in his hotel as he described the feeling

Shatta Bandle has over the years acclaimed himself as the richest young man in Africa but did not have money to prove his worth

Ghanaian social media sensation, Firdaus Iddrisu popularly known as Shatta Bandle is having the time of his life while on vacation in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Bandle was seen swimming in a huge pool in his hotel in Dubai.

The diminutive internet sensation appeared to be having the time of his life as she giggled and even laughed out loud while enjoying the warmth of the pool.

Shatta Bandle was seen using a red floater while swimming in circles in the pool all that while saying he was as good in the water like a tilapia.

"Yeah merhn...youngest billionaire inside the...Dubai pool sweet merhn," Shatta Bandle was heard saying in the video.

After posting the video on his official Instagram page, Shatta Bandle captioned it:

"Rich man life .. Tilapia"

Many Fans And Followers Of Shatta Bandle React To The Video

Fans of Shatta Bandle took to the comment section to react to the video he shared while swimming.

gideonpapee came in with the comment:

"Guy hold that tube well oh I no get strength to cry oh"

_kaimaa quizzed:

"So you carry this your boxers enter pool?"

heismacdon had this to say:

"Small fish dey shake o"

mike_armani_3 shouted:

"Youngest billionaire"

Source: YEN.com.gh