Award-winning rapper Medikal has been spotted in a new photo with his younger sister Patrah Frimpong

Patrah Frimpong recently visited Medikal in the company of one young man and shared the photo online

Many of her followers have been excited by the bond between the brother and sister and have shared heartwarming reactions

Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, the younger sister of rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has shared a new photo with her brother.

The photo shows Patrah Frimpong spending time with the award-winning rapper in the company of one other young man.

Shared on her Instagram, the photo has Medikal's sister wearing a black dress. The rapper also wore black and sat across on a couch opposite hers. The other young man sat to Medikal's left.

From the settings in the photo, Patrah looked to have presented a document to her brother after which she smiled.

Sharing the photo, Patrah stated that she had met one of the best musicians in the country adding that this year is going to be a great one.

"Met with one of the best musicians in the country. It’s gonna be a great year," she said.

Photo of Patrah and Medikal warms hearts online

The photo shared by Patrah has stirred reactions from her followers on the photo-sharing app. Many of them shared heartwarming comments with some observing that there was a striking resemblance between the two. See some of the comments below:

99_damn saw the resemblance:

"You really resemble my mannnnn♥️."

bigkidd__07 described the meeting as a brother and sister affair:

"Brother and sister affair."

alpha_the.president laughed at Patrah's caption:

"Your brother you mean."

scottdiceey said family was important:

"Family ."

mildred.ax wondered if Patrah was asking Medikal to come and perform at the Elizabeth Sey Hall Week celebration at Legon:

"Please Sey day will he come? @patrahh.h"

