Fella Makafui has relaunched the Beauty By Fella Makafui fashion line and re-opened her shop at East Legon

Fella's husband, Medikal, appeared at the relaunch with their daughter Island Frimpong, and the AMG team

After seeing Medikal and their daughter, the actress was so excited that she started hailing him as her boss

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has exhibited a special kind of friendship and respect for her husband Medikal in a new video.

The video sighted on Instagram shows Fella showering accolades and hailing Medikal as he appeared at the relaunch of her beauty store.

Fella Makafui relaunched her Beauty By Fella Makafui brand and re-opened the shop in a short ceremony at East Legon.

Medikal was on hand to support his wife and came with a full entourage of his AMG members. He also came with their daughter, Island Frimpong.

Upon Medikal and Island's arrival, Fella looked excited to see them and she showed her excitement by paying homage to her husband.

In an ecstatic tone, the YOLO actress was heard shouting: "Allah, bossu!" Medikal also responded to the hailing by returning the same expression for her.

Later, Medikal shared a few words to congratulate his wife while urging Ghanaians to patronise her products.

Medikal's brief speech also got another "Allah bossu" shout from Fella leaving others at the venue laughing.

Netizens hail Medikal for supporting Fella

The video and antics of Fella and her husband have got many reactions on social media. Popular among the reactions are praises for Medikal. Many people are impressed with the way he supports his wife in everything she does.

Check out somemof the comments below:

trudymakeover_ said:

"Support system always supporting wifey ."

qwamephonz said:

"Allah Mr Frimpong wati..God continue to bless your home Snr."

manyestone said:

"I like the way husband and wife support each other❤️."

Medikal and his daughter twin in caps for Easter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Medikal had shared lovely photos with his daughter Island Frimpong as they celebrated Easter.

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the reigning VGMA rapper of the year is seen holding Island in his bosom and smiling heartily.

While Medikal wore a basketball top over a white long-sleeved t-shirt, Island wore a white with flower patterns drawn on the surface of it.

