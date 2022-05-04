Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the wife of Keche Andrew, one part of the Hiplife music duo Keche, is pregnant with their first child as a couple.

Mrs Cudjoe announced she is expecting a child with her husband in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

In the post, she shared a text inscription that indicated that she was pregnant with her first child. The text also included the names Norman and Normani Cudjoe as the possible names for the child.

Keche Andrew's wife, Joana, is pregnant

Joana's caption for the photo also revealed that her husband was not too enthused about the name she intended to give to the child even though she loves it.

"Dady don’t like the name but I love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Below is a screenshot of the post announcing Joana's pregnancy:

Keche Andrew's wife has announced she is pregnant with their first child

Massive congratulations pour in for Keche Andrew's wife

The announcement by Joana has got many of her followers to congratulate her.

