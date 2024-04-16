Akrobeto triggered laughter from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his wife, and other dignitaries at a ceremony at Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 15, 2024

Akrobeto got them laughing with his 'big English' as he arrived for the commissioning of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall

A video showing the funny moment Akrobeto spoke about the capacity of the facility has emerged online

Ghanaian actor and media personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, was at his jovial best at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, unveiled a multi-purpose conference centre on the premises of his palace.

Named Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, it was built to mark the 25th anniversary of Nana Osei Tutu II's enstoolment as Asantehene.

Akrobeto got Otumfuo and his wife laughing at the commissioning of Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall Photo source: Otumfuo Foundation, Nkomo TV

According to the Otumfuo Foundation, the conference hall has a 2000-seat capacity, offices, a kitchen, 60 (30 male and 30 female) washrooms, and a 400-seat cocktail hall. The facility has a parking space that can accommodate 150 cars at a time.

Akrobeto displays at the unveiling of Asantehene's Jubilee Hall

Akrobeto was one of the prominent personalities who graced the colourful ceremony and did not take long to get noticed.

Upon arrival, Akrobeto bowed before Otumfuo, his wife Lady Julia, and other dignitaries on the dais before joining Kwame Adinkra, the MC, for a chat.

Adinkra asked Akrobeto a few questions in English and the UTV Real News presenter responded. While talking about the capacity of the jubilee hall, Akrobeto struggled to speak English so he had to mix it with Twi.

His statement got many people present, including Otumfuo bursting into laughter. After making them laugh, Akrobeto bowed before the Asantehene again and left.

He was later seen inside the newly commissioned hall with others and showering massive praise on Otumfuo.

Watch Akrobeto's video below:

