Wife of Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy, Louisa A. Satekla has been spotted showing off her dance moves in a wedding trail video.

The Dental Surgeon was seen in a blush pink corset gown which had off-shoulder sleeves. The gown hugged her curves as she danced through the crowd with her paired partner.

Louisa A. Satekla.

Source: Instagram

Leading the bridal trail of her friend's wedding, she danced with so much enthusiasm and energy. She was all smiles when the camera was capturing her dance moves.

In a posted sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Famebugs, Dr Louisa commented under the post after seeing the video. She commented with three shy monkey emojis signifying that she was shy about the way she danced at the wedding.

drlouisa_s:

Fans comment on Dr Louisa's dance moves

__akuvi.e_: Stonebwoy made a good choice

bridgetnappiah: I love how she dresses

__de_intimate_haven_: She and Emelia Brobbey should have a photoshop together they really look alike

ibrahimmuzza: All the same ,Stone B too be good dancer so ebi nml

thateustaceboy: Fine woman

maame_sn: She is gorgeous

theempress_1: She’s so beautiful ❤️. Stonebwoy nim kurom

assem.stephanie: Eeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiiiii our wife

Stonebwoy wins big at VGMA after 2 year ban

Meanwhile, her husband and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy had a massive comeback at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Stonebwoy for the sixth time swept away the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award at the just ended VGMA23.

Stonebwoy’s return to the show after two years was a big win for him after bagging three awards that night. The awards were; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, Music for Good, and Vodafone Green Awards.

The 'Therapy' hitmaker also performed some of his biggest hits, including; Everlasting, Baafira, 1Gad, Putuu and others.

After the 2019 edition of the VGMAs, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the event.

