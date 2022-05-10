Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Buduong has disclosed that God has revealed to her the man she should tie the knot with

She revealed the name of the man and shared some emotional message on the revelation God had shown her

This is not the first time she has come out to share a prophecy as fans have come out to post their views

Ghanaian Actress and Socialite, Moesha Buduong has shared a prophecy in which God has revealed to her concerning the man whom she should get married to.

A post sighted by Those Called Celebss on the Snapchat handle of the actress showed her disclosing some information on marriage.

In the post, she revealed the name of the man as Solomom Nindor. But she noted that she is conflicted as she would like to tie the knot with US-based reality tv star, Rob Kardashian.

This is the man God wants me to marry. I don't want to get married to anyone. I just want my life and marry Rob Kardashian in some years later. I must marry Solomon Nindor because of God

I'm not dating any man - Moesha

However, the Instagram model who recently repented to become a born-again Christian disclosed in a new post on Snapchat in April this year whom her heart belonged to.

Seeming to have shunned all the things she did in the past, Moesha disclosed that she is not dating any man but Jesus Christ.

According to her, she has fallen in love with God because the Almighty did not forsake her when she found herself in trouble.

Fans react to Moesha marriage prophecy

rhodyna_serwaa:

I can’t wait for the wedding la We Gonna see God and his angels in real life Because odi ne ba maurecia b3 ma aware3

mh_andy_:

So does she want to marry Solomon or rob kardashian ? May3 confused. Ei ei ei maurecia

obaapa_princess_forgive:

... God Ahunuamane oOoOO eeeiii one soul he repent k3k3 na everyday dis and that...king Solomon we beg send Rara classmate to the alter for us waii

nharna_ahjoa:

Eeeeeii de3 aduru nni

owusu_anima:

Asem yie brosoDeddy Owura Yesu ahunu amane paaaa

yes_iammznaaendowed:

this package moe came with di33333 it not bad kra. )se because of God

obaapaadepa_nkunim_:

Ene3 na Solomon nindor maakye

call_me_akushika:

Anada Wats dat 1 too

mediaplus26:

She’s obviously still not well!! This guy has been hee boyfriend for many years he rented the east legon house for her 2yrs ago and he’s the ones she’s been using his prado everyone knows him the solo guy

buffyscloset_gh:

Boi! Abroso oooooo! Abroso!

Moesha returns to screens after long break

Meanwhile, the former slay-queen-turned-to-Christ has hit the ground running by returning to the screens and landing her first movie role after a long absence.

The actress, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was starring in a movie alongside popular Kumawood star, Big Akwes.

Moesha and Big Akwes were seen seated in what looked like a living room as they conversed with each other.

The pretty actress could be heard asking Big Akwes to tell her the surprise he promised to tell her. Moesha was acting to the best of her ability and it almost seemed like she had not taken a long break from the screens.

Reports have it that popular movie maker, Kof Asamoah famed as Kofas, was the one who cast Moesha Boduong in his new project.

