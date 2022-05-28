President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua, has stepped out with her husband, Kwabena Jumah in a new photo

The photo of the couple happens to be the first to be sighted on social media after their grand wedding which saw Aliko Dangote in attendance

Edwina's husband, Kwabena Jumah, is the son of GIHOC Distilleries boss and former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been spotted with her husband, Kwabena Jumah, after their grand wedding.

Edwina and Kwabena, son of GIHOC Distilleries boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Following their marriage ceremony, the newlyweds have been sighted on social media in what appears like their first photo since the wedding.

Edwina Akufo-Addo recently stepped out with her husband Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah loved-up

In the photo sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the lovely couple is seen sitting behind a table in what looks like a dinner date.

Kwabena Jumah who was dressed in a black club t-shirt with the shoulder parts designed in colourful material. Edwin, on the other hand, rocked a black dress with pink polka dots in it.

While Edwina wore a very broad smile, her husband had a more serious look. From all indications, the wife looked very happy.

See the photo below:

Dangote attends Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Edwina and Kwabena's wedding happens to be one of the biggest ceremonies of the year so far with many dignitaries in attendance.

Among the high profile personalities who graced the occasion included Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

Party before Edwina and Kwabena's wedding

Edwina's The wedding which was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern region was preceded by a bachelorette party at the Jubilee House for Edwina.

In a video from the party, Edwina and Kwabena are seen in front of a packed crowd and addressing them.

President Akufo-Addo is spotted sitting comfortably to the left of the couple.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's knocking ceremony

Edwina and Kwabena's wedding happened exactly six months after the groom and his family performed the knocking ceremony.

Photos and videos of the knocking ceremony were mistaken for a wedding but Saturday's ceremony has set the records straight.

Source: YEN.com.gh