An old video has popped up suggesting that Afia Schwar might have fabricated the story of her dating NPP guru Chairman Wontumi

Schwar, in the trending video, claimed that Wontumi chased her with money for an amorous relationship but she rejected him

That contradicts the recent claim by the comedienne that she dated and slept with the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has been caught in a big contradiction over claims that she dated Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwar, during one of her attacks on Delay in their unending banter, claimed that Wontumi who is the presenter's current employer has been in an amorous relationship with her before.

Among other things, Schwar stated some bedroom secrets between herself and Wontumi claiming that he always farted during their escapades.

Afia Schwar has been caught in a lie over Wontumi Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

While she was quite emphatic about dating and sleeping with Wontumi, an earlier video she made popped up giving a strong indication that she might have not been truthful.

In the old video which was to address trolls that Wontumi had snubbed her to pick Delay as a presenter for Wontumi FM, Schwar stated that she never dated.

She claimed at the time that Wontumi had chased her with money but she rejected him and thus will not be interested in working for someone like that.

See the contradictory video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh