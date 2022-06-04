Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has come back to reply Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay after the latter wept on live radio.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the Delay Show host lamented about how some people she picked up and helped to become somebody pay him back with bad deeds.

In the video which has since been reshared on various Instagram pages, Delay is seen sitting behind the console in the station's studio.

After talking about how people have betrayed her and are even wishing for her downfall, she stated that she had not done anything but her only offense is that she decided to help others, and shed tears.

Afia Schwar's reply

In response to Delay's video which has since gone viral, Afia also made a video in which she stated sarcastically that she was also tired of the banter she has had from others.

However, in the latter part of the video, the controversial presenter mentioned that there is no reason for which Delay should back down, daring her to come back and continue their squabble.

How the fight between Delay and Afia Schwar started

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, it all began when Ghanaian Media Personality and Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger took a swipe at the host of The Delay Show, Delay Frimpong Manso.

In an Instagram post shared on Afia's page, she tagged Delay as barren and useless in society.

She called out Delay for being a 47-year-old woman with no man and no children of her own.

I don't hate on a barren at 47,1 PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see,sorry your life is delayed!!!WAWE P)T)).... Abrabo mu F9

In the public eye, Delay has not proven to anyone that she is in an amorous relationship. On this basis, Afia Schwar trashed Delay for being single without children at an old age, 47.

