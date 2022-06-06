Comedian Sabinus had to take down a funny skit he had posted earlier on his Twitter handle because he could not handle the heat from Nigeria netizens

Nigeria Twitter accused Sabinus of being insensitive towards Nigerians who lost their loved ones in the Ondo state gun attack

Armed bandits attacked and shot several members of St Catholic Church last Sunday while service was ongoing

Nigerian skit guru Sabinus experienced the dark side of Twitter Nigeria (NG) when he was compelled to delete a funny skit he posted on his Twitter handle.

The video, which was posted in the early hours of Monday, June 6, 2022, had to be taken down after Nigerians on Twitter descended on him for failing to add his voice to the ongoing conversation about the recent killing of several members of St Catholic Church in Owo LGA, Ondo State.

Sabinus posted a tweet to console the aggrieved families and also appease the angered Twitter community.

He also rendered an apology to the Nigeria netizens confessing that it was not deliberate but rather an oversight.

Despite all these attempts to make amends, some Nigerians on the bird app still insisted that his sympathy was not genuine.

This did not deter the 2022 Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards winner from reposting his skit afterwards.

St Francis Massacre: About 50 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire During Service

The last thing worshippers of St Francis Catholic Church expected while service was ongoing on Sunday, June 5, was to receive bullet pellets from armed shooters.

YEN reported that there was an explosion prior to the attack, with the unsuspecting victims of the attack fleeing for their lives. The pandemonium caused by this confusion resulted in several people getting injured, amidst a number of casualties.

Sabinus Wins Best Online Content Creator Award At AMVCA

Earlier this year, in June, Oga Sabinus was awarded the Best Online Content Creator at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA). Vanguard Nigeria reported that the Nigerian comedian had strong contenders in that category with the likes of Mr Macaroni and Taaooma being possible winners as well. In the end, Africa chose Sabinus as the winner.

