Gospel musician and police officer SP Kofi Sarpong has announced that he has been made an Assistant Commissioner of Police

He disclosed the good news on his Instagram page, expressing both delight and excitement about the new adventure

SP Kofi Sarpong is one of the few Ghanaians to have both successful careers in music and the security services

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste SP Kofi Sarpong has received a massive boost in his police career after being promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The Aseda hitmaker disclosed this great news via an Instagram post, thanking God for such privilege and showing his zeal to begin the 'new journey'.

SP Kofi Sarpong, now ACP, described the promotion as a blessing and used the opportunity to also advise Ghanaians to 'stay safe.'

It is not easy combining work with music - SP Kofi Sarpong

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on SP Kofi Sarpong's challenges with managing his music career and work. He refuted the perception the general public had that he is able to combine both together easily without any fuss.

SP Kofi revealed that there were instances when he was at a concert or an event and he was called to duty, thus abandoning the show. He said that he is amazed at how he is able to do these two and still find time for his family.

SP Kofi Sarpong survives deadly accident, recounts how it happened

Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong in a report by YEN.com.gh gave an account of how he and the occupants of his car escaped a dangerous accident while travelling to Techiman with relatives. He talked about how the incident with the timber truck occurred and how one of the logs in the truck destroyed his car, leaving it in a mangled state.

Luckily, there were no casualties with the worst outcome being a couple of minor injuries.

Fan organizes birthday party for SP Kofi Sarpong in London

17th November 2019 was a day gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong would never forget as a fan residing in London threw a party to help him mark his birthday.

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Derrick Evans organized the party to appreciate SP Sarpong for being a father figure in his life.

