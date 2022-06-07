Fante rap god, Kofi Kinaata has been seen crying hysterically in a new video that has since gone viral

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata has been seen crying his eyes out in a new video that has since gone viral.

The 'Have Mercy' crooner was spotted in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @_MukadasMaestro.

Kofi Kinaata. Photo Source: @kinaatagh

In the video, he was seen performing his hit song. 'Thy Grace' with so much energy and enthusiasm. Few minutes into the performance, he began to break down in tears.

People closer to the stage rushed to console him, as many others looked on in a worried state. In the video, Kofi Kinaata, is seen covering his face with a white face towel and weeping uncontrollably.

It is not certain what the occasion was. However, from the dress code for the event, it looked like it was at a funeral grounds.

Kofi Kinaata Wins VGMA Songwriter of the Year Award for the 4th time in 2021

Fante rap god, Kofi Kinaata, has added another award to his laurels at the 2022 VGMA.

On the night of Friday, June 25, 2021, he was once again adjudged the Songwriter of the Year for his Behind the Scenes song. The category was fiercely contested with the likes of Abiana, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, and others as nominees.

It seems some people already tipped Kinaata to win that award as the mentioning of his name got many screaming and cheering him up. This is the fourth time he is winning in that category, and this happens to be historic as it has never happened in that manner.

Kofi Kinaata first won the Songwriter of the Year in 2016, then picked it up again in 2017. He lost that position to Ebony, who won it posthumously in 2018. In 2019, the Songwriter of the Year went to King Promise, but then, Kinaata picked it up again in 2020, and now in 2021.

