A Ghanaian man is trending on social media after announcing that he had joined the British Army

The man referred to as Tony Wan on his TikTok page, shared a video of himself swearing the oath of allegiance during his passing out ceremony

Ghanaians who chanced on his video congratulated him on his success

A Ghanaian who has taken to social media to celebrate joining the Royal Army of the United Kingdom (UK).

Affectionately called Tony Wan on his socials, the young man shared a video of his passing out ceremony in the UK.

Tony Wan, the Ghanaian British Army recruit Photo credit: TonyWan_UK/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tony Wan was captured swearing his oath of allegiance to the King Monarch. United Kingdom while donning his well-fitted navy-blue ceremonial suit,

The visibly excited Tony Wan was overfilled with joy as he smiled throughout while taking the oath of allegiance.

Ghanaians congratulated him

Consequently, Ghanaians who came across his video took to the comments sections to congratulate him on his achievement.

His video has reached 3,000 people, raking in over 2k likes and 53 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

Kojo Otix reacted:

"Officer wo trousers yi de3 me ly paaa ooo."

Frank Naro also reacted:

"Congrats bro, it’s well."

TonyWan_UK replied:

"Thanks bro , your tune is."

Spendylove Aseidu said:

"Congratulations, darling."

Flowking Nana Yaw also said:

"congratulations."

benjaminoppongach8 commented:

"congrats. is it the air force?"

Waves Ushering Group also commented:

"in Ghana Corporal Rank not entitled for suit. slavery laws naaa."

Ghanaian-born UK soldier reveals why he was selected into the army despite being short

In a related YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man in the UK Army has shot down the practice whereby the height of an individual is considered before selecting the applicant.

In a video on YouTube directed at the Ghana Army, Justice Koduah said his height was not a concern when he was selected to join the UK Army.

Social media users who reacted to the video thanked him for his advice, with many asking how they could enlist in the UK Army

Source: YEN.com.gh