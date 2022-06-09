Togolese internet sensation, Bhadie Kelly has gotten many falling in love with her after her TikTok challenge went viral

While Bhadie Kelly is trending worldwide for her curves and twerking, many Ghanaians are comparing her to Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Some Ghanaians have thrown their support for Efia Odo, while others neglect her for Bhadie Kelly

A young petite woman has stolen the hearts of many after she posted a video on her TikTok account twerking.

Bhadie Kelly as she is called, is a Togolese internet sensation who has had many men drooling over her beauty with many joining in a challenge which made her go viral.

Efia Odo and Kelly. Photo Source: @slayy.kellyy @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

While Bhadie Kelly is topping trends worldwide, here in Ghana, people are comparing her to Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo. Both young women have similar body features as well as similar personalities on social media, thus the comparison.

Many Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions about Bhadie Kelly and Efia Odo

@_MukadasMaestro:

Efia Odo went naked and didn’t get this hype, just A$$ shaking and Kelly is all over. Does that mean Efia Odo is finished?

@juniorkingp:

Who's Kelly to Twitter boys? Chale efia odo is clear ❤️

@JMBILLGATES:

Efia Odo over that Kelly girl any day

@ackahswanzy:

Efia Odo any day over Bhadie Kelly. Proud of my own.

@StargaQueen:

Efia odo she fine pass that girl please

@BiggySugardaddy:

Say that again bro. See beauty ❤ efia odo over Kelly

Below are the Instagram handles of Bhadie Kelly and Efia Odo.

Source: YEN.com.gh