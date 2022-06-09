One of the persons behind the voice that makes announcements at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has surface online

The lady known as Edna Agamah shared the video doing what she does best on her TikTok handle, alfredasante345

Many people have come out claiming they know her, while others are gushing over how beautiful her voice sounds

One of the faces behind the voice that makes announcements at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Zionfelixdotcom, the lady who goes by the name Edna Agamah shared the video on her TikTok handle, alfredasante345.

Edna Agamah. Photo Source: @alfredasante345.

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen speaking into the microphone and making an announcement at her workstation inside the airport.

Dressed in a red polo shirt with her badge around her neck, Edna spoke so eloquently and this has people gushing over how smooth and sweet her voice sounds.

While some people, including Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson knew who she was, many others also came out to applaud her with some disclosing they were classmates with Edna.

People react to seeing face behind KIA announcements

dzietrorkudah:

Wow beautiful voice

patboat.ca:

Oh asem oo. Is she always on duty or recorded voice ? Flight KL590 is most popular flight from Accra to Amsterdam though. Not surprise. Good job.

princeazah:

Madam you should know me paa u always mention my name that I am late for my flight. Always keep me running.

lydiaforson:

Edna

dedemaabena:

Pls also announce that they should stop taking money from us when traveling

millan.albert:

The trotro station around Lapaz too , who in voice that

official_skyfame7:

Saaaa so is this girl dey talk every day when we board airplanes?

favoured_child_21:

She’s my class mate Edna Agamah

iam_adwoaserwaa:

So she was the one telling me over the head phone that am late for my flight lol

iam_efyatrendygh:

Finally we find her

theozzytech:

I thought it's a robot oo

graceabenadarko:

Edna

iam_nuks:

This voice worry plenty borgaz

