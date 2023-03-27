Sister Deborah, the African mermaid, posted a flyer looking for her missing niece called, Alexia

Alexia, an adorable, small, black poodle, went missing last Sunday in Adenta

Ghanaians are not having it as they descended on Sister Derby for referring to the dog as her niece

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian songstress Sister Deborah, popularly called Sister Derby, decided to help her family find their missing dog.

Thankfully, the dog was found and rescued and is safely home with its mother.

But this was not before tweeps descended on Sister Derby for referring to the dog as her niece.

Sister Derby and flyer of her missing-but-now-found pet, Alexia

Source: Instagram

Sister Derby has never been a conventional artiste, even in other facets of her life. After acquiring the name African Mermaid and dressing to fit the narrative, including making songs to protect the ocean, Sister Derby has proven that she is a versatile artiste who breaks all rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The LGBTQ advocate broke her latest rule when she called her lovable poodle her niece.

She posted a photo with the caption: "Hello. Not a great day. My niece has gone missing in Adenta this morning. Be like some plumber left their gate open. Kindly help with any info you get. She’s called Alexia, and she’s a small black poodle with a red collar. Thank you."

One Twitter user, @MossiRyalle, wrote: "So A dog is your niece???"

@kwaw30845703 said, "You ankasa you be beautiful but ..."

Others also used the opportunity to lighten the mood by making jokes beneath the post.

CJ, @Xerxes, wrote, "Exotic chi-chinga incoming to a pub near you..."

Sister Derby endorses new relationship with ex-boyfriend Medikal

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Sister Deborah has endorsed her new working relationship with her former lover, Medikal. After a scandalous, public breakup, the duo have paired up to release one of Ghana's latest hit songs, Cold and Trophies.

Medikal speaks on his marriage with Fella Makafui and says marriage can be without a ring

Medikal addressed rumours about his marriage to actress Fella Makafui.

After dropping his new song featuring his ex-girlfriend, Sister Deborah, many are speculating that his marriage has ended. But in an interview with TV3, Medikal debunked the rumours, emphasising that his marriage is still solid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh