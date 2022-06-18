Actress Kisa Gbekle briefly dazzled TV/radio presenter Abeiku Santana with her bouncing hips during their interview on his television programme, Atuu

Actress Kisa Gbekle briefly mesmerised TV/radio presenter Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, better known as Abeiku Santana, during their interview on Atuu.

The bubbly fair actress who has undergone body lifts to enhance her figure appeared on an episode of the television programme hosted by the media personality on United Television (UTV).

Kisa Gbekle flaunted her attention-grabbing body in revealing swimwear while strutting in a pool for the yet-to-be aired show.

The Stand By Me movie star shared a video snippet of the interview on her Instagram page and caused a frenzy online.

Many of her fans who commented on the sizzling clip expressed admiration for her mesmerising figure.

Watch the video here and read some of the comments below:

Elikem_the_gossip said:

''Egbi goro 3ma. Yesu. .''

I_am_sarah_sefah commented:

''I love your hairstyle cc❤️❤️.''

Ami_hipsy said:

''I really want to see details of the hair Bt am not seeing it .''

Lina.mensah.921 commented:

''My lovely girl ❤️.''

Iamwendy_model said:

''Can’t wait to watch.''

Donciciot noted:

''See how the surgery money is gradually going to waste. The fat is coming back double. Tsaiiii.''

Kisa Gbekle: Actress Shares Video with Her Cute Son As She Flaunts Her Curves

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kisa Gbekle gave fans a glimpse of her play-time with her one-year-old son as she released a new video having fun with the little prince.

The mother-son duo was seen strutting in a large compound in the cute Instagram clip in which the mother opens her arms to hug her son.

The actress sported a knee-length dress while her son decked out in a shirt over straight jeans and a hat.

Kisa Gbekle: First Video Of Actress' Son Surfaces Online

Still on Kisa Gbekle, YEN.com.gh reported that the actress recently dominated the headlines relating to her lifestyle.

Even though it had become public knowledge that she's given birth, many of her fans were yet to see him.

A video of Kisa's one-year-old handsome-looking son recently surfaced online. In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actress' was captured walking back and forth in his mother's living room.

