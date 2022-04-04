First-ever video of Kisa Gbekle's handsome son has surfaced online days after confirming the birth of her child

In the video, the actress' son was seen going back and forth in his mother's living room playing

Kisa dominated the headlines when she revealed spending over GHC60k to work on her current body shape

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, is still dominating the headlines in the country relating to her personal lifestyle.

It is now public knowledge that the pretty actress has a child but many of her fans on social media are yet to see him.

Kisa Gbekle and son

Source: Instagram

Now, a video of Kisa's one-year-old handsome-looking son has surfaced online.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actress' was captured walking back and forth in his mother's living room.

Kisa's son looks so cute while playing as he has got a beautiful light skin colour same as his mother.

The actress nicknamed Ayigbe Toffee has been one of the finest screen goddesses. She is a producer as well and she has starred in many movies both in Ghana and Nigeria.

Kisa Gbekle speaks on her pregnancy and her child

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has opened up about her pregnancy and giving birth in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

The beautiful actress has been trending for the past days after letting the cat out of the bag regarding her child.

On many occasions, she has been denying that she got and eventually giving but not anymore.

Kisa, who spent GHC60k to work on her body had an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh she revealed the rationale behind his decision in denying her baby in public.

Kisa Gbekle confirms welcoming baby boy

The star actress reacted about welcoming a baby boy recently and has spoken passionately about it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Instagram page was seen seated in what looked like her plush living room.

She confirmed recently having a son and said she wanted to touch on a number of issues related to the subject matter.

