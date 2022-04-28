Actress Kisa Gbekle has given fans a glimpse of her play-time with her one-year-old son in a new Instagram video

The cute clip shows the actress strutting in a large compound with her adorable child as they created a beautiful memory

The footage spotlighting the lovely mother-son moment has evoked emotions and got many broody

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has given fans a glimpse of her play-time with her one-year-old son as she released a new video having fun with the little prince.

The mother-son duo was seen strutting in a large compound in the cute Instagram clip in which the mother opens her arms to hug her son.

The actress sported a knee-length dress while her son decked out in a shirt over straight jeans and a hat.

Photos of Kisa Gbekle and her son. Source: Kisa Gbekle

Source: Instagram

The adorable video in which Kisa Gbekle and her cute son sweetly gave fans a look into their fun time has got many in their feelings.

The actress captioned the clip as:

'' The Kisa’s.''

The footage spotlighting the lovely mother-son moment has evoked emotions and got many in their feelings.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Oduro_419 commented

''Awwww, my baby, ❤️ love you.''

Winifredgommey said:

''Kisa, you are very kind and respectful.''

Treshanova commented:

''Bring me that little man. He’s too cute.''

Chester_sl said:

''Waawolo beautifulhansom.''

Mrs._ahiabor

''Very beautiful. Congratulations.''

