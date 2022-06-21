Tik Tok star Asantewaa has reacted to criticisms about her bloated tummy during her recent appearance on UTV's United Showbiz

Asantewaa revealed in a video that her stomach had become big because she was in her menstruation period

The Tiktoker had been heavily criticised for having such a big stomach while continuously advertising slimming tea and flat tummy products

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Tik Tok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has responded to critics of her looks in a recent appearance on UTV.

Asantewaa, one of the most popular Tiktokers in Ghana, joined some of her colleagues on UTV's United Showbiz to discuss their work as influencers on the platform.

Following her appearance on the programme, many photos and videos emerged online showing the Tik Tok star with a bloated tummy.

Tik Tok star Asantewaa has responded to critics of her bloated tummy Photo source:@ _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

The bloated tummy images led to a number of criticisms for Asantewaa. As someone, who often advertises slimming teas and other products for flat tummies, many people were disappointed and claimed what she advertises was not genuine.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

But in her latest video sighted on Instagram, Asantewaa has pushed back the criticisms explaining that there was a reason why she looked bloated on the show.

According to her, her tummy got bloated because she was in her menstrual cycle (period). She added that she is a normal woman like every other woman out there whose body goes through changes during her period.

Asantewaa explained that she looked into the mirror and saw her stomach bloated before stepping out for the programme but decided not to do anything about it because she does not to be fake to her fans.

For her, advertising for a slimming tea brand does not in any way limit her from living her life or having a bloated tummy if she so wished.

Watch Asantewaa's video below:

Asantewaa Opens Up About Moving From Making GH₵80 A Month To Over GH₵10k

Meanwhile, Asantewaa recently opened up about some of the jobs she had to take up due to financial struggles growing up.

The Tik Tok star revealed that her very first salary as a teacher was GH₵80 until she had another job which paid GH₵150 per month.

The TikTok influencer now earns over GH₵10,000 every month from her brand deals as a social media influencer.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh