Top Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa has shared some of the jobs she had to take up due to financial struggles growing up

Martina Dwamena Asantewaa as legally known revealed that her very first salary as a teacher was GH₵80 until she had another job which paid GH₵150 per month

The TikTok influencer now earns over GH₵10,000 every month from her brand deals as a social media influencer

Martina Dwamena Asantewaa, popularly known by many on TikTok as Asantewaa has recently been granted an interview by Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on the Mahyease TV where she opened up about her journey to becoming a TikTok star.

In the interview, Martina revealed that she had to stay home for three years after completing secondary school due to low finances and one of the jobs she took up was being a teacher. According to her, she was paid GH₵80 per month by the first school she taught at.

Gradually, she got another offer in a different school where she received almost double her previous salary, GH₵150.

After gathering enough money and with the support of her then-boyfriend and other benevolent people, she was able to apply to the nursing school and got in.

Asantewaa revealed that she was introduced to TikTok by a friend at the nursing school and since her first post got viral, she has been making over GH₵10k every month.

The inspiring young TikToker shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh