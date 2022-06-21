TikTok Goddess, Asantewaa has been the centre of discussion on social media after she made some thought-provoking remarks on live TV

In a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, she advised Ghanaian musicians to use TikTokers if they don't want to sing their songs alone

However, that comment didn't sit well with many as some are citing examples of songs that made it big in Ghana without the use of TikTokers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, is the talk of the town after she gave Ghanaian musicians some advice.

According to the TikTok goddess, Ghanaian musicians should use TikTok to promote their songs if they are looking for a feasible promotion channel.

People Troll Asantewaa After She Told Ghanaian Musicians To Use TikTokers Or Sing Their Songs Alone

Source: Instagram

However, her remarks did not sit well with many as they told her to be humble since there were hit songs that trended way before TikTok came into existence.

Some have also cited examples of hit songs such as songs from Glorious Jesus, Tagoe sisters, Jane and Bernice, Suzzy and Matt that performed so well in the Ghanaian music industry without the existence of TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Many fans react to Asantewaa's comments

Nana Amma Agyei-Boatemaa

Madam bury ur pride and humble yourself

@Zeinat_Issahak said:

This is what the music industry has been reduced to. A trend, that’s it, no longevity, just a battle of whose song trends the most, and after a month, we dump it and move on.

@ZakiaKunge said:

Yeah sis but here's the thing, there are US artistes who are making alternative music, good music but do the media houses or even bloggers promote us? Nope. You guys also give attention to what's trending hence fuelling that never ending cycle

Barima Kwame Owusu Berko

Hɛɛɛɛɛr maame keep quite wai. Na daughters of glorious Jesus, tagoe sisters, Jane and Bernice, suzzy and Matt and Co were doing their videos alone. Even kojo Antwi and Tictac koraaa deɛ they were using toys

Rhozzy Love

TikTok is a good platform for promoting songs but gives your song a short span. Meaning it doesn't keep long in the system after the trend is over.

Brave Pascal Tornu

If not for the songs, will you have been trending

Many people have also shared their views under the comment section of the post on Facebook

TikTok Star Asantewaa Advises Musicians To Resort To Using TikTok To Promote Songs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asantewaa has advised Ghanaian musicians to utilise TikTok in promoting their songs.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, she told host, Vicky Zugah, that possessing craft as an artiste is of no value unless they decide to use TikTok. Read more: https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/tv-shows/209055-tiktok-star-asantewaa-advises-musicians-to-resort-to-using-tiktok-to-promote-songs/

"If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again. Until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone," she said.

Speaking on the relevance of TikTokers, Asantewaa acknowledged that TikTok is currently the new trend and she disclosed that she and her fellow TikTokers have been getting a number of brand deals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh