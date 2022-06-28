Drea Okeke interacted with some American celebrities in Nigeria pidgin and asked them to repeat the phrases she said to them

Rick Ross, Chloe Bailey, Chance The Rapper, Giveon, Lil Uzi Vert and Bia were some of the personalities that were engaged by the online content creator

The 2022 edition of the BET Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Nigerian-American content creator, Drea Okeke got some American celebrities speaking Nigerian pidgin slang on the BET red carpet.

Videos shared on the socialite's Instagram page show Chance The Rapper, Rick Ross, Chloe Bailey, Giveon and other renowned personalities attempting to speak Nigerian pidgin.

Drea Okeke with US celebrities on the Red Carpet Image source: @drea_knowsbest

Drea engaged the above-mentioned as they made their way to the BET red carpet. She proceeded to say a Nigerian pidgin slang and asked the celebrity to repeat it after her.

Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Giveon and Bia nailed their slang effortlessly whiles Rick Ross fumbled with his. Chloe Bailey spoke hers with a bit of sass.

Phrases like weytin dey happen, na you sabi, abeg jor, and no wahala were some of the slangs these famous Americans spoke.

Here are some reactions from Instagram users to the videos:

Nigerian-British actor admired the efforts made by these celebrities, singling out Chance The Rapper:

This is dopeeee. Chance sounded on point too

Musician Eric Dunn believed his colleagues killed it

Killin it

@iochanya applauded Drea for having that mindset

Love to see it . Bring them to the motherland, or take the motherland to them, either ways, you’re doing well Drea! Love you

@nnennab commended Chance The Rapper for his flawless accent

Oh snapp Chance was on pointttt!!!

@simonokeke alleged that Uzi and Chance The Rapper were of Nigerian descent

@liluzivert & @chancetherapper def Nigerian low key

