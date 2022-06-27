General Manager of GHOneTv and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has warned critics to shy away from associating men's wealth with illegal drugs and money rituals aka 'sakawa'

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

According to her, when a man achieves financial success while in Ghana, many people in the country associate it to illegal drug deals. While others also associate it with blood money popularly known as 'sakawa'.

When you make it as a man in this country, they attribute it to sakawa or drugs. You make it as a woman, you’re ashawo.

She emphasised that people who are of this mentality, are permanently stuck in a snakepit and should awaken themselves from the folly. She urged such persons to also try and make their lives better as well.

People who do this are permanently stuck in a snakepit. Wake up from the folly and attempt to make your life better too. God be with us all.

Jackie Appiah: Actress Trends on Twitter after Video of Her Mighty Trasacco Mansion Popped Up

Nana Aba Anamoah's comments come in the midst of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, dominating Twitter trends for hours on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after a video of her magnificent mansion emerged on social media.

The clip spotlighting the mansion of the movie A-lister started making the rounds online after the Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald, shared it online.

Luchy took a tour of the residence when she visited Jackie at Trassaco Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The Nigerian actress was blown away by the external and internal features as she toured the mansion with Jackie.

Nana Aba Anamoah's Aunt Scolds Her, Gives Her List Of Things From Ghana To Bring To UK

Ace broadcaster and General Manager of GHOneTv and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has found herself being engulfed by her aunt's demands. Nana Aba posted a video of an exquisite flight to an unknown destination.

However, per the conversation she had with her aunt, it looked like she was headed to London.

In the conversation she shared on her official Twitter page, Auntie Baaba wanted a list of items from Ghana to be brought to her in London. It looked like Auntie Baaba truly misses Ghana and certain elements which cannot be found on the shores of London.

Source: YEN.com.gh