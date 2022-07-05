A video of actress and UTV presenter Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful living room has surfaced on social media

McBrown shared the video of herself praising God in the living room as she headed out of the birthday party of her husband's mother

The video has inspired many peeps online who have thanked God for blessing the actress, while some also tapped into her blessing

Award-winning actress and on-air-personality Nana Ama McBrown has given a sneak peek into her house.

McBrown showed parts of the luxurious living room in her house while stepping out for her mother-in-law's birthday party.

McBrown's mother-in-law, Juliana Mensah, turned 65 years old and had a mega birthday celebration on Sunday, July 3. It was while on her way to the party the actress decided to show her living room

Nana Ama McBrown has put her living room on display Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

After dressing up in a beautiful white outfit, McBrown came into the living to meet a song by gospel singer Opiesie Esther showing on the television. Looking so emotional, the actress took the opportunity to sing praises to God almighty.

McBrown's living room and gigantic

From the video, two things are most notable about the actress' living room, the well-furnished space and the unmissable television set.

McBrown's television set is a gigantic electronic piece which showed very clear pictures of Opiesie Esther's music video. It is unknown which brand of television it is but being a brand ambassador for an electronics manufacturer, it will likely be from that end.

Sharing the video, McBrown prayed for God's blessings for herself and her loved ones.

"Our Father, Who Art in Heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name Continue to Bless Me and My Love Ones. Amen ," she said.

McBrown's fans praise God for her

The video has stirred many reactions from McBrown's followers, who thanked God for blessing the actress.

piesieesther said:

"Awww Beautiful Mcbrown God bless you sis , indeed way3 wo Yie ampa ❤️."

adombagina said:

"Glory to God you are already blessed McBrown my prayer for you this morning is that may God keep you safe and grant you long life ❤ ❤️."

siematrend said:

"May I praise God in glory like this very soon."

_officialakos said:

"All this has been God's blessings and determination ❤️ Indeed God is good ❤️❤️❤️."

McBrown jams as Maxin performs Buga at grandmom's 65th b'day party

Meanwhile, McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, stole the show at the birthday party of the actress' mother-in-law Juliana Mensah.

McBrown and Maxin got some of the partygoers jamming as they sang Kizz Daniel's viral Buga song.

A video of the special mother and daughter moment at Madam Juliana's party has surfaced, and it is warming hearts online.

Source: YEN.com.gh