Nana Ama McBrown got sentimental at her in - law's birthday celebration as she was overwhelmed by how far she, McBrown, had come in life

- She got in her feelings while soaking in Piesie Esther's 'Waye Me Yie' and thanked God for being kind to her

The heartwarming video was shared by the iconic actress on her Instagram page, and fans could not help but relate while acknowledging how far the actress has come

Nana Ama McBrown recently celebrated the 65th birthday of her mother-in-law, Juliana Mensah. The celebration was done in a grand fashion with many well-respected people from the entertainment industry and other walks of life attending the memorable event.

Nana Ama McBrown enjoyed the program as she celebrated her husband's mother, Maxwell Mensah.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown getting emotional Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

She later posted a video of herself soaking in the lyrics of Piesie Esther's 'Waye Me Yie' and reminiscing over how far she had come in life.

McBrown thanked God and said she did not know it would end this well for her when she was born. The almost teary McBrown waved her hands at the sky in a demeanour of gratitude, glowing beautifully in her white gown outfit.

The iconic actress shared the video on her Instagram page, and fans could not help but get emotional and celebrate with her.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions to the touching video.

piesieesther who's song got McBrown emotional, said:

Awww Beautiful Mcbrown God bless you sis , indeed way3 wo Yie ampa ❤️

adombagina wrote:

Glory to God you are already blessed mcbrown my prayer for you this morning is that may God keep you safe and grant you long life ❤ ❤️

agye_mu_gyeene_ wrote:

Aww the mark on her right arm She’s been through a lot ❤️

Baby Maxin: McBrown's Daughter Sings Happy Birthday At Her Grandmother's 65th Birthday Party (Video)

In other news, Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin put up a lively display at her grandmother's birthday partyActress and media personality.

Maxin's grandmother, Juliana Mensah, held a party on Sunday to celebrate her 65th birthday and the little girl led many to sing for her.

Maxin's elder brother, Chauncey, also shared a beautiful birthday message that left their grandmother shedding some tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh