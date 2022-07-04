Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, stole the show at the birthday party of the actress' mother-in-law Juliana Mensah

McBrown and Maxin got some of the partygoers jamming as they sang Kizz Daniel's viral Buga song

A video of the special mother and daughter moment at Madam Juliana's party has surfaced, and it is warming hearts online

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter were the toast of many people as the actress' mother-in-law, Juliana Mensah, celebrated her birthday.

Madam Juliana Mensah, the mother of Baby Maxin's father Maxwell Mensah, turned 65 years old and had a big party on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Videos from the party, which surfaced on Instagram, show it was a really lavish party for Madam Juliana, a well-respected fabrics dealer at Makola Market in Accra

In one of the videos, McBrown and her daughter were seen entertaining guests at the party. Standing in the midst of some guests, the mother and daughter gave a music and dance performance.

Maxin held a microphone and sang along as the viral Buga of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel played to the excitement of those gathered. McBrown jammed to the song.

Later, McBrown picked up Baby Maxin who was still holding the microphone and started singing with her. Those around could not help but join them in jamming to the songs.

