Ghanaian rapper Amerado has spoken up about his beef with fellow rapper Strongman and has addressed some comments Strong made about him

Amerado talked about Nana Ama Strong's involvement in the matter and said his nemesis shouldn't have put her in the line of fire

Netizens reacted to Amerado's claims and gave interesting opinions on the issue, with fans picking sides on the matter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has finally addressed some comments fellow rapper, Strongman, made about him.

Strongman, in an earlier interview, addressed his issues with Amerado and said the ''Obia Boa'' hitmaker is below him, and his lady, Nana Ama Strong, has threatened to leave him if he bothered to reply to Amerado.

Amerado & Strongman Source: strongmanburner, amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

Amerado has spoken up about Strongman's comments which seems not to have sat well with him as he said Strongman didn't have to involve Nana Ama Strong in their beef because it makes her an easy target.

He, however, says he is not going to make any derogatory comments about Nana Ama as he respects women a lot. Amerado believes Strongman is not above him like he claims and says he is currently doing better on the music scene, and his numbers are there to prove it.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Amerado mentioned that Strongman has not achieved anything in his music career he Amerado has not been able to achieve.

Fans saw the interesting interview and reacted to it.

rassallaadiposlanki was on the side of Strongman as he wrote:

You throw jabs at him in your song. The small thing wey strong go talk on radio no e pain you. Like he do song for you deɛ then you go die. Herrr! the thing pain am ooo

richman_regal was in support

Masa truth must be told Amerado is doing well stop past glories of people and face reality.We don’t want Tete Asem oo we want now who is showing working in the industry

quophie_gh_ also gave his opinion on the issue

My brother if your target in this music industry is to do better than strongman then you have failed

Afia Schwarzenegger Takes Pride In The Character Of Her Kids; Says She Does Not Want Them To Be Like Her

In other news, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken pride in her kids as she told ZionFelix, that she does not want any of them to take after her.

Afia told the famous blogger in an interview that she is happy she adopted her little girl, Adiepena, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

The controversial actress said her children took after their dad, who is the calm and gentle type, and that makes her happy.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh