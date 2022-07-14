Ghanaian musician Shata Wale has narrated his side of the story regarding issues with his baby mama, Shatta Michy

Shata said he took good care of Michy when they were dating and even gave her a house and money after they split

The controversial figure talked about the issues regarding his child and said Michy is the one preventing him from seeing his son

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Controversial dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famously known as Shatta Wale, has cleared the air regarding his issues with the mother of his child, Shata Michy.

Speaking with radio show host Andy Dosty, the self-acclaimed ''Dancehall King'' said he never treated Michy badly, contrary to public opinion.

Shatta Wale & Shatta Michy Source: shattawalenima, shata_michygh

Source: Instagram

According to Shatta, he has always treated Michy well and spends lavishly on her despite her painting him badly in the media.

Shata mentioned that even after they broke up, he bought her a house and a car, but she does not tell the media that side of the story; instead, she always badmouths him.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He noted that he does not harbor any hate in his heart for Michy and even said he still loves her. He went on to speak about his son Majesty and said he tries hard to be there for him, but Michy prevents him from seeing his child.

According to the dancehall icon, Majesty will grow to understand him as he is still young. Hence he is not too bothered about being distant from his little boy.

Shatta has teased the release of his new album and says he is waiting for the right investors before releasing the long-awaited project. He says there are some international acts on the album.

Sarkodie Warms The Hearts Of Fans In Cute Video As He Chills With Daughter Titi

In other news, Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has warmed the hearts of fans with a cute father-daughter moment he had with Titi in a video.

In the footage, Titi is seen approaching her dad and hugging him tightly; the cute pair were in matching all-white attire on their day out.

The beautiful moment went viral on social media as folks could not get over the irresistible pair and reacted to the footage.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh