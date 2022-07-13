Afia Schwarzenegger has taken pride in her kids as she told ZionFelix, that she does not want any of them to take after her

Afia told the famous blogger in an interview that she is happy she adopted her little girl, Adiepena, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday

The controversial actress said her children took after their dad, who is the calm and gentle type, and that makes her happy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Controversial actress and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has told ZionFelix in an exclusive interview that she does not want her children to be like her.

The actress said she was happy her sons, including her adopted daughter Adiepena, do not share the same character as her.

Photo: Afia Schwarzenegger & Adiepena Source: afiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that the late father of her kids was the gentle and sober type, and it seems her sons took after him as they exhibit a similar character trait.

Afia granted the interview during Adiepena's eighth birthday as she threw a nice party for her little princess. Afia said Adiepena loves her a lot and noted that she would adopt her again if she is put in a position to redo her decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Afia called her daughter over during the interview, and the pair shared a heartwarming mother-daughter moment as Adiepena expressed how much she loved Afia. She said to Afia, ''you are the only thing that happened to me.''

Adiepena exhibited the gentle nature Afia talked about as the young lady seemed much soberer than her mother. Afia Schwar went on to discuss the controversies surrounding her life.

She bemoaned that Ghanaians tag her as a controversial figure, but she is only living her life and not pretending. Afia mentioned that she does not care what people have to say about her.

Afia Schwarzenegger Says That Reggie Rockstone Devalued His Legendary Status After Joining Music Group, VIP

In other news, Media personality and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has hit back at Reggie Rockstone after he claimed Ghanaians don't respect him.

She opined that Reggie Rockstone brought all the disrespect on himself after joining the music group VIP to form VVIP.

She stated that Reggie Rockstone lost the 'Grand Papa' title the moment he decided to join the VVIP group.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh