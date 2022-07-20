A young man has been spotted weeping uncontrollably in a video after he got a strange haircut from his barber

The little man had a large part of his head shaved bald, whiles hair on a small portion of his head remained

The video of the guy went viral, and folks could not hold back their laughter as they reacted to the peculiar haircut

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young man has caused a stir online after he was spotted weeping bitterly. The little man was seated on a chair with a regretful face and a hilarious haircut on his head.

The song playing in the background made it obvious he was crying because of the haircut the barber gave him.

Young man weeping Source: ajeezaygh

Source: UGC

The song was a rendition of Kelvin Boy's 'Down Flat', but parts of it were replaced with 'Down Cut.'

He had major parts of his head shaved bald, while a small portion of hair remained at the corner of his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The small hair was neatly shaped in a flower-like manner. The hairstyle made the boy look hilarious, and netizens could not hold back their laughter whiles dropping all sorts of funny comments.

Social Media Reacts To Hilarious Hairdo

bash_ali024 laughed out loud as he wrote:

Slice cutchale na tears of joy be that or wha

henrymensah2 reacted saying:

Edey cry or laugh?Eeii we no finish plus Ghana political wahala finish ooo. Masa this hairstyle go save you money under NPP government (ago do some) u are not alone wai

atsweitennis also wrote:

This not funny at all he just doesn’t like it

_ben_wavy_ was surprised as he said:

Hmmm As3m ooo eeiii

"Don't Try It Again O": Reactions As Young Lady Plays Prank on Soldier in the Market, Officer Reacts in Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that, A young prankster took her game to another level with courage as she played it on a military officer in the market.

After approaching the soldier to help take her bucket down, the man laughed when he realized it was all empty.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady was really brave to have attempted pranking a soldier.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh