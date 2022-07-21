Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared new pictures and videos of his plush and expensive mansion

The young superstar seems to be living large as he shared footage of himself chilling in his grand edifice

The images and videos excited fans who were happy to see Kuami Eugene enjoy the fruits of his labour

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has flaunted a plush mansion believed to belong to him. The music star broke onto the music scene when he won the hearts of Ghanaians at the MTN Hitmaker show.

The young man who grew up in Fadama and came from a not-so-privileged family is now making it big. Kuami Eugene is one of the biggest artists in Ghana right now, so it is no surprise the Afrobeat sensation can afford such a grand edifice.

kwame Eugene Source: Instagram, TikTok

Source: UGC

Eugene shared photos of him on Instagram posing in front of his home with his expensive Range Rover parked at the side of the house.

He captioned the photos as ''Young wealth.'' Eugene, later on, shared a video on TikTok of himself chilling in a big pool at his residence. Fans reacted to Eugene's posts with excitement as they expressed how happy they were to see the young man flourish.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social Media Reactions

amandafashionhouse227 commented saying:

Nice pic may you live a long life may all ya enemies fail in any evil plan like they/I always say (IS OKAY TO BE FRENEMIES AND ENEMIES )

fhorgive was impressed:

We didn’t come here to play

king_komla also wrote:

Rockstar

user2222439358581 fawned over him:

oh my love really like u i mean everything about you Rockstar ♥️

Akosua_lizzy also said:

Show off kakra

Ghanaian Music Star Kuami Eugene Visits Wesley Girls; Students Go Gaga And Hug Him Tightly

In other news, Ghanaian musician star Kuami Eugene visited Wesley Girls Senior High School recently, and he got an overwhelming welcome.

The students were filled with joy when the music star touched down in their school, and they could not keep their hands off him.

Fans have reacted to the video with mixed opinions as some feel the students were doing too much, whiles others were happy to see Kuami get love from his fans.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh